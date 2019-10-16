Inuyasha Is Getting Some Truly Adorable New Merchandise

Inuyasha may have ended nearly a decade ago, but the anime franchise from Rumiko Takahashi still has a fan base that is enthusiastic for any new materials or merchandise when it comes to the story of a displaced high school girl and a half-demon traversing an ancient countryside. The new merchandise certainly is unique to the franchise, presenting certain characters from the popular anime fantasy as strange, “bean-like” characters that look closer to burritos than their original humanoid forms. If you’re a fan of Inuyasha and have always wanted to see your favorite characters presented as cute, strange things, this new merchandise is for you!

Twitter User BunnyCartoon shared these Inuyasha and Ranma 1/2 creations from the company, Movic, that will be able to be reserved until October 20th for around $11 USD for both the main protagonist of Inuyasha and the villain Sesshomaru:

Omgggg….RANMA & RYOUGA BEANS lol https://t.co/jkSOvKZ7fv — 🎃 Dawn of the Not Quite Dead 🎃 (@bunnycartoon) October 10, 2019

Inuyasha had 193 episodes to its name, chronicling the story of Inuyasha and his companion Kagome as they attempt to battle against the half demon’s brother while simultaneously attempting to collect the shards of an insanely powerful crystal that boosts demon powers. The series also had four movies under its belt and a number of video games that were released for the franchise.

Though Inuyasha may have ended, Rumiko has recently released a brand new franchise in the form of the manga Mao, which establishes a premise somewhat similar to that of the former property. Whether or not Mao will be made into an anime is still up in the air, though based on the popularity of Rumiko’s past projects, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear word sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this hideously cute Inuyasha “beans”? Do you think the franchise should return in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Inuyasha!

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha’s synopsis reads as follows: “After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”