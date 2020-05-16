Inuyasha Creator to Get New Anime with Mao Series

✖

Rumiko Takahashi has been making waves within the world of anime these past few weeks as a result of the announcement that she would be revisiting the world of Inuyasha with an upcoming sequel, and it looks like the famous manga creator isn't stopping here as apparently an anime adaptation of her manga series Mao is in the works! Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be hitting screens later this year, taking a look into the offspring of both Inuyasha and his brother, Sesshomaru, and while there isn't a date for Mao, it's clear that Takahashi will be busy!

Mao holds a similar story structure and characters to those that were established in Inuyasha, following a young girl named Kiba who is joined by a supernatural warrior named Mao who jumps into her universe to aid her as spiritual threats begin to appear. Throughout the years, Rumiko's strength has shown in her ability to blend the supernatural with the mundane, while also creating characters that are able to stand the test of time, which is ultimately why Inuyasha continued to resonate so much with fans.

Twitter User SpyTrue, who has been reliable in the past when it comes to the world of anime, has dropped the news that an anime adaptation for Mao is currently in the works which should not be a surprise considering the amount of heat that Yashahime has gotten since it was announced days ago:

The official description for Rumiko Takahashi's Mao reads as such, for those who might be unfamiliar:

"Nanoka Kiba is a female high school student who 8 years ago escaped a near-death experience due to some supernatural circumstances. In the present, one day she again finds herself involved in dangerous supernatural events, but this time she is saved by the mysterious Mao—a young man who apparently came from another dimension."

We'll be sure to let you know about any future details when it comes to Mao's anime adaptation, as well as the upcoming highly anticipated sequel to Inuyasha!

