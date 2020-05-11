Inuyasha Fans Can't Wait to Meet Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter in the Sequel
After coming to an official end years ago, Inuyasha is coming back with a brand new anime taking place after the events of the original series. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will feature original series creator Rumiko Takahashi returning to provide the character designs for the new characters, and that includes some very surprising children. At the center of the big anime sequel are the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha. While Sesshomaru's daughters are currently wrapped in the mystery as fans wonder who their mother is, Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter has been set in stone and fans can't wait to meet here.
Playing a central role in the new story is Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha. She's a 14 year old girl who has grown up alone and doesn't know much about her parents. While fans continue to question the fates of Inuyasha and Kagome, it doesn't change the fact that fans are ready to see what their daughter will bring to the sequel series.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Moroha's reveal for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon so far, and let us know your thoughts about the new character in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
OMG HER BOW
Doodled a minicomic. Moroha-chan wants to have ears like dad, so mom did find a solution. ❤️💚#犬かご #犬夜叉 pic.twitter.com/kpUxhia5ZO— LEN🌸 (@lenbarboza) May 10, 2020
She's Barefoot Too!
IM CRYING MOROHA TOOK AFTER INUYASHA WALKING BAREFOOTED ON THE GROUND ASDFGHJKL pic.twitter.com/Mobz90ZuHN— xhirien ☁️🌸 Let's. (@xhici_thefujo) May 9, 2020
Will This Be Moroha's Color Scheme?
I tried to color InuKag daughter, Moroha!!! 🥰#HanyoNoYashahime #Inuyasha#InuyashaSequel #mycoloring#unofficialcolor pic.twitter.com/N0QH3gN0Vc— d o n n a 🎨 (@iluvluvnutella) May 9, 2020
Cutie Moroha-chan
Moroha-chan loves her ribbon! ❤️💚#犬かご #犬夜叉 pic.twitter.com/yLrichv7Zn— LEN🌸 (@lenbarboza) May 9, 2020
This is a Slick Look for Moroha!
Im really excited for the sequel and for Moroha! But whats this about not knowing her parents!? what!? pic.twitter.com/VD6lJZIxZ9— 🌧Destiny’s💗belongs to 🏴🌧 (@SummersInTahoe) May 9, 2020
What a Cool (and Cooler) Take on Moroha!
I’m hyped with Inuyasha again...
Moroha // The cooler Moroha pic.twitter.com/FlXlhSPnUl— Azura⚙️ (@Azuharriet_) May 11, 2020
Definitely Hyped...and Definitely Anxious
#Moroha ~ Inuyashas and Kagomes daughter from #HanyouNoYashahime
10 years after the official ending a sequel of my most loved anime #inuyasha got announced. I can’t be more hyped and scared at the same time. Hell, please don’t mess this up!!! 😫🙏🏻#犬夜叉 #inukag #inuyashafanart pic.twitter.com/Ba7M923p7Z— Schnee Amsel (@SchneeAmsel) May 9, 2020
Must Adopt. Must Protect.
Moroha sweety I love you with all my heart, let me adopt you. Can't wait for the Inuyasha sequel #HanyonoYashahime pic.twitter.com/IUkDxb1ws8— 🌑✨ (@moonara8) May 9, 2020
