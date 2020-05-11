Inuyasha Fans Can't Wait to Meet Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter in the Sequel

After coming to an official end years ago, Inuyasha is coming back with a brand new anime taking place after the events of the original series. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will feature original series creator Rumiko Takahashi returning to provide the character designs for the new characters, and that includes some very surprising children. At the center of the big anime sequel are the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha. While Sesshomaru's daughters are currently wrapped in the mystery as fans wonder who their mother is, Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter has been set in stone and fans can't wait to meet here.

Playing a central role in the new story is Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha. She's a 14 year old girl who has grown up alone and doesn't know much about her parents. While fans continue to question the fates of Inuyasha and Kagome, it doesn't change the fact that fans are ready to see what their daughter will bring to the sequel series.

