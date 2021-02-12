Inuyasha Creator Draws The Heroines of Yashahime

✖

Inuyasha surprised a lot of fans when it was announced last year that the supernatural anime franchise would be returning with the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and the creator of both series, Rumiko Takahashi, has offered her take on the heroines of the next generation, Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha. Continuing in the line of their parents, Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin, the trio travel the countryside of the past world, attempting to find their parents, return Setsuna's dreams, and ultimately rid both the past and the present of the demonic scourge.

With each passing episode of the new anime sequel, we've learned more details about just what happened to Inuyasha, Sesshomaru, and the mothers of their children, with the trio of new demon hunters not getting the chance to know their respective parents as Towa grew up in the modern era while Setsuna and Moroha grew up in the world of the past that was crawling with supernatural threats. The trio of demon hunters has many similarities to their parents, harboring a number of abilities that are similar to those of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru which have helped them in becoming the strongest demon hunters for a new generation.

The first OST for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be released this March, with the three heroines of the next generation of Inuyasha being drawn under the pen of the creator of this world in Rumiko Takahashi, which will include 58 songs from both the current season and the anime of the past:

We aren't sure how many episodes will make up the entirety of the series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, following its initial twenty-four, but we're certainly crossing our fingers that it will hit the same number as its predecessor and reveal all the answers to the many questions regarding the original protagonists of Inuyasha. Fans so far have loved the series, following the new demon slayers who have stepped up to the plate in Sunrise's new anime series.

The Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon soundtrack will also come with commentary by series composer Kaoru Wada, giving fans more of an insight into how the score for this anime sequel came to be.

Via Natalie.Mu