Yashahime Star Dishes Details on Sesshomaru's Parenting Style

Sesshomaru definitely isn't going to be winning any "father of the year" awards considering the half-demon wasn't there for his two daughters, Towa and Setsuna, who are now the stars of the sequel series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, but the voice actor for Towa, Sara Matsumoto, has dived into their thoughts on his "unique" parenting style. With the mother of Towa and Setsuna recently revealed to be Rin, the long-time companion of Sesshomaru during the first series of Inuyasha, fans have been spending a lot of time thinking about just how the once nefarious half-demon tried to be a parent.

In the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, there are still plenty of unsolved mysteries when it comes to what led to Sesshomaru essentially abandoning his responsibilities as a parent and once again finding himself at odds with his half-brother in Inuyasha. Though Sesshomaru started the original series as a straight villain, he's gone through some serious character development throughout the beloved franchise and has definitely earned his place as a fan favorite based on his stoic personality. As the story of Yashahime continues, fans are certainly crossing their fingers that all their questions will be answered as well as possibly reuniting the daughters of Sesshomaru, Towa and Setsuna, with their once evil father.

In a recent interview with the publication, An!m3d!a Magazine, the voice actor for Towa, Sara Matsumoto, had this to say about Sesshomaru's "unique" parenting style that we've seen in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon:

"He doesn't really talk a lot and even though he doesn't say much, it sometimes shows that he's really worried. However, Sesshomaru himself seems to be moving unintentionally on what he thinks around him. I don't know wht the future development would be, so as his daughter I thought, "Give me a little more hint".

Yashahime has been a hit so far with fans, re-introducing the world of Inuyasha in a sequel that many never believed would actually take place, and it's clear that the series is looking to answer the many questions that were presented with the introduction of this new generation of demon hunters.

What do you think of Sesshomaru's "unique" parenting style? Do you think we'll get a reunion between the negligent father and his daughters in the near future?

