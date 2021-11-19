Inuyasha Creator Inks Special Yashahime Poster





Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon was once a pipe dream, with fans of the original series, Inuyasha, believing that they had seen the last of the half-demon and his friends, but luckily, creator Rumiko Takahashi wasn’t quite done with the world of the supernatural. Now on its second season, Princess Half-Demon continues to explore the story of the daughters of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin in Mohora, Towa, and Setsuna as they attempt to discover the secrets to the disappearance of their parents and fight against a new generation of demons that are threatening the feudal countryside.

Since the beginning, Yashahime has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to the status of Inuyasha and his friends, with many viewers wondering if all the old heroes, and anti-heroes, had survived in this new generation. As the series continued, the circumstances of what led to Mohora, Towa, and Setsuna growing up as orphans was revealed, but even more seeds were planted as to what happened to the previous generation of warriors.

Twitter Outlet Rumic World1 shared this new poster for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon that is drawn by creator Rumiko Takahashi, who has made a name for herself not just with Inuyasha, but with Ranma 1/2 and Mao to name a few:

If you haven’t had the chance to dive into the sequel series to Inuyasha, Viz Media has shared the official description for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon:

“The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

