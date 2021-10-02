Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Releases Season 2 Opening, Ending Themes: Watch

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has revealed the new opening and ending theme sequences for the anime’s second season! After the Inuyasha sequel and spin-off series first made its debut last year, the series has finally returned for a new batch of episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2021 anime schedule. Dubbed Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act, this new season picks up right after the events of the first and seeks to follow up on some of the big cliffhangers left over from the events of that debut run.

Kicking off this new season is a new set of opening and ending theme sequences for the series. Now that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act has officially made its debut (and streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu outside of Japan), fans have been able to check out these new themes. The new opening is titled “ReBorn” as performed by NEWS, and the first ending theme is titled “Toumei no Sekai” as performed by Little Glee Monster. You can check them out below as spotted by @Seasonal_OPs and @jime_hina on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Seasonal_OPs/status/1444220463945818119?s=20

If you wanted to check out the Inuyasha sequel/spin-off for yourself, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is no streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Viz Media officially describes the series as such, “The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

What do you think of the new opening and ending themes for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon‘s second season return? What are you hoping to see from this next wave of new episodes this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!