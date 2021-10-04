Yashahime: Princess Half-Blood Confirms New Episode Order

Inuyasha has been done for years now, but the series lives on thanks to a special sequel. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon brought the anime back to life recently, and fans were enamored with Kagome’s kid. Now, the series is back, and it turns out Yashahime is ready to roll out a good few episodes.

The first episode of Yashahime‘s new arc has gone live, and fans were quick to check on the show online. It was there pages like SugoiLITE learned the anime is coming back for another two cours. This new part will consist of 24 episodes.

With this count in mind, Yashahime fans can expect the show to run into 2022. The fall runs through the end of December, so the first part of act two will last that long. Then, Yashahime is expected to return with a second cour in the winter. This means the show should be ending in March 2022, so fans widely have a lot of time with the gang.

If you are not caught up with Yashahime, you can check out the first season over on Crunchyroll. In fact, you can watch all of Inuyasha over on Crunchyroll as well as HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix. And when you binge the original series, don’t forget to watch Inuyasha: The Final Act as it finishes the story as written by creator Rumiko Takahashi.

Need more information on Yashahime? You can check out the anime’s official synopsis here: “Set in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a demon slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister.”

What do you think about this new episode order? Are you all caught up with the Yashahime anime so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.