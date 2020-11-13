Inuyasha Cosplay Unleashes The Demon With A Fem Spin

✖

2020 has been a big year for the Inuyasha franchise, with the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon finally making landfall, and though the titular star of the first season has yet to make their full return, that isn't stopping fans from showing their love of the series with a unique take on the character via Cosplay. With Inuyasha's daughter Moroha taking the center stage, alongside the daughters of Sesshomaru in Towa and Setsuna, Yashahime fans are waiting to see what the ultimate fate of Inuyasha was and whether or not the half demon warrior is still alive in the sequel!

Inuyasha made a new appearance in the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, living a quiet life following the conclusion of the original anime with Kagome and the rest of their friends. Battling against the demon Roothead, we still aren't sure about all the details when it comes to his daughter Moroha, though all signs point to the idea that the new protagonist is the daughter to both him and Kagome. As the sequel series continues, we're sure to get more answers as we now follow the path of the three new demon hunters and their quest to better understand their parents!

Instagram Cosplayer Danielle Balloo shared this impressive take on the half-demon of Inuyasha, baring her fangs to show off the demon side that the titular character has struggled with throughout the original series and, most likely, in the sequel series if he is still alive:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniellebaloo @ 0nlyfans (@daniellebaloo)

Inuyasha was created by Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of Ranma 1/2 and the new manga series of Mao, and she was able to throw fans for a loop when it was announced that she was returning to arguably her most popular world that followed the titular half demon and his friends in their bid to save both the ancient world and the modern one from a number of supernatural threats. With the surprise sequel, we can't wait to see what other old characters are brought back with this new anime!

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings Inuyasha back to life? What do you think the fate of the half demon warrior is in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world created by Rumiko Takahashi!