Original Inuyasha Series to Join Funimation Ahead of Sequel

With the sequel to Inuyasha arriving in the near future with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, both Funimation and Crunchyroll announced that they will be adding the anticipated series to their respective catalogues, but it seems as if the former is going one step further by adding the original series to their library. Funimation announced that with the arrival of Yashahime to their streaming platform, the original series in its entirety will also be added to the service. Crunchyroll also has the original anime on its streaming service but only the first fifty four episodes, along with a handful of the franchise's movies.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is set to take place years following the conclusion of the original series, with the daughters of both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru taking the stage as the protagonists of the sequel. With Sesshomaru's daughters being split between the modern world and the magical world which Inuyasha calls home, there is definitely going to be more than a few differences between them. Inuyasha's daughter, Moroha, seems to be the offspring that looks the most like their parent, as the new monster hunter bares a striking resemblance to her father, minus the striking white hair. Needless to say, fans are excited to see the continuation of the world created by Rumiko Takahashi!

Funimation shared on their Official Twitter Account that they would be bringing the original Inuyasha series to their streaming service alongside the release of the sequel in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon which will give fans the opportunity to revisit the first series and see what led to these new adventures:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will stream subbed on Funimation October 3! Oh, and did we mention we're also bringing Inuyasha to our catalog, subbed and dubbed? 🤩 Read more on: https://t.co/5qrjjXREjT pic.twitter.com/JOT1qCXC8v — Funimation (@FUNimation) September 23, 2020

A sequel to Inuyasha definitely took everyone by surprise when it was announced earlier this year, as many fans had believed that the story of the half-demon and the young girl from the modern era would never return. While we don't know how long Yashahime is planning to run, we would imagine that the story of the daughters of the titular character and his half brother will be running for quite some time!

