Inuyasha Fans are Wondering Why Kagome is Missing in the Sequel

That's right, Inuyasha is coming back after years away with a brand new anime taking place after the events of the original series. Titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the new series will be following the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. Original creator Rumiko Takahashi has returned for the sequel to provide new character designs, and the series recently shared the first details for Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha. While she certainly is a star to fans right off the bat, one of the details of her introductory character profile has fans wondering about Inuyasha and Kagome's fate.

One part of Moroha's character bio teases that she's been living alone since a young age, and doesn't know her parents well...so fans are definitely confused as to what this might mean. Why are Inuyasha and Kagome missing from their daughter's life? How long has it been since the end of the original series? Could they possibly have died before the sequel began?

