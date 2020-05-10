Inuyasha Fans are Wondering Why Kagome is Missing in the Sequel
That's right, Inuyasha is coming back after years away with a brand new anime taking place after the events of the original series. Titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the new series will be following the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. Original creator Rumiko Takahashi has returned for the sequel to provide new character designs, and the series recently shared the first details for Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha. While she certainly is a star to fans right off the bat, one of the details of her introductory character profile has fans wondering about Inuyasha and Kagome's fate.
One part of Moroha's character bio teases that she's been living alone since a young age, and doesn't know her parents well...so fans are definitely confused as to what this might mean. Why are Inuyasha and Kagome missing from their daughter's life? How long has it been since the end of the original series? Could they possibly have died before the sequel began?
Read on to see what fans are saying about this confusing bit of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon so far, and let us know your theories in the comments! How do you think the sequel will explain this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
So Many Questions...
#Inuyasha "In fact, I'm Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, but since I've lived alone since I was little, I don't know much about my parents."
Me: wait wAT- pic.twitter.com/cotOojT3qD— just keep on dreaming (@starryarose) May 9, 2020
Seriously, Nothing Better Happen to the Poor Baby
i think this sums up my reaction to inuyasha and kagome's daughter quite nicely pic.twitter.com/cGWxfZ1vtp— 🦎회색🐯 (@KingArmorKing) May 9, 2020
WHERE ARE YOU
So this cute girl it's Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter but she lived alone and doesn't know about her parents that much?! Fuck Inuyasha and Kagome WHERE ARE U GUYS? GOD ARE THEY ALREADY DIED?! MY BABIES😭😭 #HanyoNoYashahime pic.twitter.com/LQqvJ0j9Pd— 🌑✨ (@moonara8) May 9, 2020
UMMMMMM
why did moroha (inuyasha and kagome's daughter) lived alone? where did the parents go?? um??? pic.twitter.com/m604ruf167— r o b e e n ✪ (@RobeenGSantos) May 9, 2020
WHAT DO YOU MEAN ALONE?
WHAT DO YOU MEAN Moroha?? Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter?? and she lived alone and doesn't know about her parents?? WT--#HanyoNoYashahime pic.twitter.com/xusUscL0R3— яica (@im_myouison) May 9, 2020
COULD THEY REALLY BE...
KAGOME AND INUYAHSA'S DAUGHTER LIVE ALONE AND SHE DON'T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HER PARENTS?! Y'ALL IS KAGOME AND INUYASHA DEA- pic.twitter.com/g4aDwRVUx8— `orthez (@JisungIsKing) May 9, 2020
But Seriously, What Happened to Them?
“Actually, I’m Inuyasha and Kagome’s daughter, but since I’ve lived alone since I was little, I don’t know much about my parents.” You fuckin what mate what happened to them then? #InuyashaSequel #inuyasha pic.twitter.com/W0Y7hxgvaU— Alvaldi (@Alvaldi3) May 9, 2020
ALIVE AND HAPPY OR ELSEEEE
Inuyasha and Kagome’s daughter Moroha is a bounty hunter but she doesn’t know much about her parents because she’s lived alone since she was a child (What happened????? LET INU AND KAGOME BE ALIVE AND HAPPY OR ELSE) pic.twitter.com/08oKNO4AD5— Moshikashite ora ora desuka? (@195cmclub) May 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.