Inuyasha Sequel Teases Sota's Key Role

Inuyasha is one of the last series fans expected to get a sequel, but the iconic anime will be getting one soon which puts Kagome's brother in a major role. Sota didn't have anything pivotal to do in the original series, but he popped up every now and again whenever Kagome came home. But in this upcoming sequel, Sota is going to become closer to his sister and Inuyasha than fans ever predicted.

This news about Sota comes directly from the synopsis of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The blurb was released by Viz Media after the company confirmed it has secured distribution rights to the Inuyasha sequel. You can read up on it below to see for yourself how Sota fits into this new story:

"In Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time. Set in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family."

The rest of the synopsis teases how Towa makes her way back to the feudal era to reunite with a rather different Setsuna, but that is long after she stays with her uncle. By the time this Inuyasha sequel takes place, Sota is out of junior high and a full-on adult with a family of his own. It will fall to him to take care of Towa after the demon girl makes her way to modern-day Japan without her father or mother to help.

Clearly, Sota is going to shoulder lots of responsibility for Towa and her future adventures. In a way, Kagome's brother will act as a surrogate father to Towa while she is away from home, so that means her modernized upbringing will differentiate her from Setsuna. And if Inuyasha doesn't like how Sota parents... well, that is a bit too bad, huh?

