Inuyasha Sequel Shares First Character Designs

The universe of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha will officially be continuing with a brand new anime series coming later this Fall, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Officially licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, the big sequel anime will be taking place after the events of the original series and feature the children of characters like Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. Not only does the confirmation that these characters will have children at all come at a shock to long time fans of the franchise, but there are all sorts of new questions that have popped up about these new characters that need to be answered!

The official Twitter account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has done is fair share of breaking down the new characters coming in the sequel as it gave us our first look at the character designs newly created by original creator Takahashi, who is returning for the sequel anime to provide these new designs.

The first is Towa, who is one of Sesshomaru's Half-Demon daughters that will be taking a main role in the sequel's story:

The second is Setsuna, another one of Sesshomaru's daughters who has been working as a demon slayer who has been trained by Kohaku, who is returning for the sequel:

The final new character is Moroha, who is confirmed to be Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter. It's clear by her design that she definitely takes after the duo:

