Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Confirms a New U.S. Release in 2027 Amid Indefinite Hiatus

It’s been several months since the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok manhwa went on an indefinite hiatus. Following the second season’s finale in January this year, the lead artist, Jin, had to be enlisted in mandatory military service. The manhwa is based on a novel written by Daul as an official spin-off of the acclaimed series Solo Leveling by Chugong. Although the creator is different, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok immediately became a massive hit since it follows the story of Sung Jinwoo’s son, Suho. While the manhwa has yet to reveal its return date, the official website of Yen Press confirmed that the third volume will be released on January 19th, 2026.

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The volume will be released in both paperback and digital versions, both of which are available for pre-order. Yen Press shared links to pre-order the volumes on platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. The manhwa made its English debut on July 21st, 2026, with the release of the first volume. It was confirmed earlier that the second volume will be out on October 20th, 2026.

What’s Next For Solo Leveling: Ragnarok?

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

Following Jin’s enlistment in the military, the series confirmed Season 3 will have a new artist. Since the mandatory military service in South Korea typically lasts for 18 to 21 months, the publishers can’t wait that long, especially when the series is incredibly popular. The light novel has already ended, but the manhwa has yet to adapt a huge chunk of the story. Webtoon hiatuses between seasons usually last for a few months, ranging from six to eight, or even longer, depending on the creators’ schedule. The manhwa concluded its first season in June 2025 and returned in November of the same year.

However, the reason this hiatus is taking longer than expected is that the lead artist will be replaced. Even so, fans might not have to wait for long before Season 3’s return. Additionally, Tapas also licensed the light novel in 2024, which went on a hiatus after releasing Chapter 318 in September 2025. The novel returned on August 12th and published the remaining chapters, concluding the English translation of the main story. Fans can finally catch up with everything that has happened after the events that took place in Season 2 of the manhwa.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Needs an Anime Adaptation

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

Thanks to the popularity of the parent story, the official spin-off is also one of the most popular novel and manhwa franchises with a huge fanbase across the globe. The novel ended last year on the South Korean platform KakaoPage, and even the English translation is completed. There’s a good chance that the series will also get its anime adaptation. Following Juho’s journey, the story introduces a world akin to an alternate timeline where he awakens his dormant powers and combats the threat of the celestial beings.

Although it should’ve been announced by now, fans might not get an update until the original Solo Leveling anime is over. Following the second season, which was released last year, Solo Leveling will return with a feature-length film to continue Jinwoo’s journey. The release window and even an official trailer haven’t been revealed so far, but the film might share an update before the end of the year.