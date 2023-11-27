Invincible Star Steven Yeun Shows Off Skills in BTS Clip: Watch

Invincible Season 2 is now in the middle of a break before it returns next year with the final episodes of its new season, and Steven Yeun's showing off his skills as Mark Grayson with a behind the scenes clip for Episode 4 of the series! Invincible Season 2 returned with new episodes this Fall as Mark and his mother were recovering from everything that happened during the end of the first season. As fans had seen through the episodes thus far, things took a very brutal turn before it all came to an end with the first half of the season this month.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 brought the midseason to an end with some brutal cliffhangers for where the animated series could go from this point on when it returns with new episodes some time next year, but thankfully it's going to feature much more of its main star, Steven Yeun, as the voice of Mark himself. Showing off a bit of how Yeun helped bring Mark to life, Invincible has shared a behind the scenes clip from Episode 4 to highlight one of Mark's most emotional moments. Check it out below:

Join us for a voice acting master class with Academy and Emmy Award nominee Steven Yeun. pic.twitter.com/dM7id5ArVF — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 25, 2023

How to Watch Invincible Season 2

A concrete release date for Invincible Season 2's final episodes has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but they are currently scheduled for a release in Early 2024. If you wanted to check out the new episodes before the series returns next year, you can find the first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 now streaming with Amazon Prime Video (along with the first season and Adam Eve special episode released in between seasons).

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

What did you think of Invincible Season 2's first four episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!