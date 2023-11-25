Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 Poster Released

Invincible Season 2 has brought its first half to an end with an episode that teases what kind of intense new direction the animated series is going from here, and Invincible is celebrating the release of Season 2's midseason finale with a new poster for Episode 4! Invincible Season 2 has been working through an intense new phase as Mark had been trying to recover from everything that happened in the fight with his father, but he got hit with that reality sooner than expected with Omni-Man's return in Episode 3. As expected, things only got worse from there.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 took things even further as the Viltrumites have made their move on Omni-Man, and Mark was caught in the crossfire. This drudged up all sorts of new emotions (and a new mission) Mark now has to deal with as the episode comes to an end, and teases that the second half of Invincible Season 2 coming next year is going to be filled with explosive episodes as Mark deals with the next phase of his fights against the Viltrumites. Check out the poster for Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 below:

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 4

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "It's Been A While" and the episode is teased as such, "Mark answers the call to save an alien species, but the mission has unexpected personal consequences." If you wanted to catch up with Invincible's episodes released so far, you can find the first four episodes of the season now streaming with Amazon Prime Video (along with the first season and Adam Eve special episode released in between seasons). A release date for the final half of the season has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but they will release in 2024.

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

