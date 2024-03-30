Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 Poster Released

Invincible Season 2 is now one step closer to its end, and Prime Video has released a special poster to help celebrate the release of the new season's penultimate episode! Invincible Season 2 has been nothing but intense fights for Mark one after another after the series made its return with the second half of the season earlier this month. But as Invincible gets closer to the end of Season 2, the series is gearing up for what will likely be yet another game changing finale for Mark and the rest of the heroes going forward into the series' future.

That was very much the case with the latest episode of the series as while Mark and the other heroes just made it through two of their most intense fights yet, it was clear that their troubles are far from over. Mark was able to recover just a bit from everything that's happened, but the Viltrumites are already making their move on him again and makes for an intriguing path leading into the Season 2 finale. You can check out the poster celebrating Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 below setting up Mark's latest giant monster fight.

Is Episode 7 directed by Guillermo Del Toro? No.

Does it star Charlie Hunnam? Also no.

There is a kaiju though! pic.twitter.com/ztYETP5rQY — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 28, 2024

Where to Find New Invincible Episodes

Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 is titled "I'm Not Going Anywhere" and Prime Video teases what to expect from the episode as such, "As Mark attempts to salvage his personal life, a new villain arrives, presenting Invincible with his greatest challenge yet. Donald grapples with his past." You can now check out the latest episode on Prime Video together with the first six episodes of Season 2, first season, and Atom Eve special event. Invincible Season 2's final episodes will be releasing weekly Thursdays at 12AM PST with Prime Video until it comes to an end.

Prime Video teases Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

What did you think of Invincible's newest Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!