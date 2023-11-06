Invincible Season 2 Premiere Introduces Its Own Multiverse

Invincible Season 2 has kicked off with the first episode, and the premiere's opening scene took fans by surprise by introducing the series' own take on the multiverse! Multiverse stories have become widespread and more popular over the years, but Robert Kirkman's original Invincible comics had its own take on the multiverse long before it became a huge deal in animated media. So with the second season of Invincible, fans finally got to see this part of the series in action as fans were actually thrown into a much different universe than what was seen during the first season's run.

Invincible Season 2's premiere starts off with the introduction to a much darker universe than seen in the first season. Revealing a world in which Mark Grayson actually agreed with his father and helped Omni-Man conquer the Earth on behalf of the Viltrum Empire. It's here that fans not only got to see a dark potential timeline play out of the worst possible outcome, but it was also revealed that this was one of many universes that exist within Invincible as a whole.

The Invincible Multiverse Revealed

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 introduces fans to a prominent new villain, Angstrom Levy, who explains to the Mauler Twins that he actually has the ability to visit other universes. Using this ability to gather together other versions of himself, he actually wanted to use their compiled knowledge to better help his own universe by figuring out where each universe went wrong. One of the Angstroms actually comes from that universe where Invincible is actually a destroyer.

In fact, many of them do as when the experiment to gather all of their collective knowledge goes wrong, Angstrom's mind is warped with the memories of his multiverse selves. It's here he realizes that there are many Marks that go on to become world destroying villains, and because of that, he decides to go after his own Mark in order to stop Invincible once and for all. It's yet to be revealed how much more the multiverse will play into Season 2, but it's already revealed that the Mark we're watching is a unique one.

How do you feel about Invincible Season 2 bringing in a universe of its own? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!