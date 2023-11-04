Invincible Premiere Introduces Season 2's Big Villain

Invincible has officially returned to screens with Season 2 of the animated series, and the premiere episode of the season has introduced the new big villain that Mark Grayson will be dealing with in the coming episodes! Invincible's first season saw Mark take some huge losses as he not only started out his run as a superhero while figuring out how to use his newly acquired powers, but it was also further complicated by the reveal that his father was actually Earth's biggest villain. With that put aside for now, some new villains are going to enter the fray soon enough.

Omni-Man is still out of the picture as Invincible Season 2 kicks off, and Episode 1 sees Mark trying to recover mentally and physically from everything that happened in his fight with his dad. All the while a new face has popped up, Angstrom Levy, who not only has powers that connect him to a wide multiverse of realities, but by the end of the episode has named Mark as a major threat that must be eliminated as he's been changed dramatically in his first run in with the hero.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Who Is Invincible Season 2's New Villain?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1, "A Lesson For Your Next Life" begins with a look at a different universe in which Mark ended up listening to his father and becoming a conqueror for the Viltrum Empire. Their world has been completely destroyed by Mark and Omni-Man, and it's here that we're first introduced to Angstrom Levy. But it's soon revealed that the one in our Mark's universe has been gathering the other scattered versions of himself for a grand new plan.

Wanting to unite all of their knowledge together with his in order to find out how to better his universe (with a noble pursuit in mind at first), he attaches himself to a large volatile machine to make it happen. It's here that Invincible arrives (on Cecil's orders) and Angstrom ends up interrupting the brain download process when it looks like the young hero is going to die in front of him. Naturally it doesn't go well as it results in an explosion that kills all the other Angstroms.

When Angstrom awakens, his brain has been mutated to a huge new size and the memories of his other multiverse selves blend with his own. Seeing the other evil versions of Invincible and what they've done to their worlds (and blaming Mark his own brain mutation mishap) Angstrom now vows to take out Invincible moving forward.

Now it's just a matter of seeing what Mark will do with this new villain on his tail in Invincible Season 2.