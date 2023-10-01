Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases How New Villain Shakes Up Season 2

Invincible is currently gearing up for its return to screens with Season 2 later this Fall, and the creator behind it all is teasing how the series' newest villain, Angstrom Levy, is going to shake things up in the new episodes! Invincible introduced fans to Mark Grayson, who not only figured out that he had super powers, but by the end of the season figured out that his father was going to be one of his biggest threats as it all came to an end. But even with that hanging over his head, the new episodes will have some even more crucial threats to his life.

Invincible Season 2 will be introducing fans to Angstrom Levy, who is one of Mark's biggest foes in the original comics run. Invincible creator (and executive producer behind the TV series) Robert Kirkman was asked about IGN about bringing this villain into the animated series, and noted that while fans might currently want more of Mark's story with his father, Angstrom's the kind of villain that will really challenge Invincible as his first real solo villain on his path to becoming a real hero.

(Photo: Prime Video)

How Angstrom Shakes Up Invincible Season 2

"This is a character that kind of comes in at a time when Nolan is gone and really becomes a Mark-centric villain, and is one of the first villains that really put Mark through his paces and showed him as a capable superhero," Kirkman explains about Angstrom's debut in Invincible Season 2. "Another thing that I see people talking about with season one is, 'When is Mark going to start winning fights?' He starts winning fights in Season 2. He still does lose fights, though. Angstrom Levy is another big part of that, just showing Mark as a capable superhero who can stand on his own and to really give people a sense of what this show really is about."

Teasing more about how Sterling K. Brown brings Angstrom to life, Kirkamn explained, "Angstrom as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics." Elaborating further with, "What Sterling has been able to wring out of our scripts is something real and vibrant and genuine. A true villain, with a solid core of understanding that makes him as sympathetic and relatable as he is dangerous and terrifying."

It won't be too much longer before we see this villain in action as Invincible Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd. What are you hoping to see from Angstrom Levy in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – IGN