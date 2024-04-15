Invincible Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5: Report

Superhero fatigue has become a popular topic of conversation in Hollywood, but projects like Invincible are pushing back against the narrative. The animated series has become a mega-hit for Amazon, and its growth isn't slowing down. With two seasons on hand, Amazon is already looking to expand Invincible with a third season run. And now, reports have surfaced that Invincible is planning two more seasons beyond that.

The report comes from Republic as the site launched a new investment opportunity in tandem with Invincible. The creators of Invincible are working within Skybound to create a AAA video game set in the superhero universe. The investment pitch has earned lots of attention, and the page's Q&A suggests Invincible has locked in an order for season four and season five.

At this time, Amazon has not said anything official about Invincible beyond season three. The company made a two-season order on Invincible in the wake of season one. However, given the show's success, it is easy to see Amazon moving ahead with Invincible for the foreseeable future.

After all, Invincible season two has been a solid with its fans and critics alike. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, Invincible has become must-watch television. The show houses a stacked cast including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons to start. And with Amazon MGM Studios backing the show alongside Skybound, you can see why fans are confident this report about Invincible are spot on.

If you are not caught up with Invincible, no sweat! You can read its original comic by Robert Kirkman courtesy of Image Comics. As for the TV series, seasons one and two are streaming now on Amazon. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Invincible below:

"When Mark Grayson inherits superpowers at seventeen, it's a dream come true – until he learns that being a hero isn't as black and white as the comic books he read as a kid."

What do you make of this new report about Invincible's future? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!