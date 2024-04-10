Invincible Creator Teases Major Villains for Season 3

Invincible is currently in the works on returning to screens with Season 3, and the creator behind it all is teasing the villainous threats we'll see pop up in the new episodes! Invincible Season 2 introduced Mark Grayson to a whole new world of trouble following everything that happened in the fallout of his fight with Nolan, and revealed that there are many things to worry about outside of the impending Viltrumite threat. But at the same time, it was clear that the shadow of this destructive empire is still hanging over the Earth as the second season came to an end.

Invincible Season 2 set the stage for some deadlier threats to hit in the coming season, and series creator Robert Kirkman spoke to Variety about the new villains fans could see take the center stage in Season 3. Explained that while the Viltrumites will still be the major threat for the show moving forward (with two Viltrumites being teased specifically), there will be other villains in the future like Angstrom Levy that will pop up to deal with in the interim.

Invincible Season 3 Villains – Conquest and Thragg Tease

"The Viltrumites as a whole, especially over the course of Season 2 with Kregg's directive to Mark and Anissa's interaction with him and the hints at more to come, have pretty much established themselves as the major threat to this show," Kirkman explained. "There will always be other villains, like Angstrom Levy, that pop up and maybe become the main antagonist for a season or two, but the undercurrent in the show is always going to be what's going on with the Viltrumite threat."

As for that Viltrumite threat, Kirkman was specifically asked about Conquest and Thragg, two major Viltrumite foes that appear in the Invincible comics' future. Revealing that the creator already had some actors in mind for these characters, Kirkman teased that one of these villains has already been cast as well without giving away too much information, "I'll say, without saying who it is, that one of those two characters has already been cast."

HT – Variety