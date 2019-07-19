Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Film Teases First Minutes in New Clip (Exclusive)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has been away for a while, but the franchise has made a major anime return in 2019. Along with the debut of its second season as part of the Summer 2019 anime season, the series will be bringing a brand new movie to over 600 theaters across the United States on July 23rd.

Sentai Filmworks and Fathom Events will be working together to screen Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion, and to celebrate have shared this exclusive clip of the new film with ComicBook.com that shows off the first intense scene of the film. Check it out in the video above!

Originally opening last February in Japan, the film is directed by Katsushi Sakurabi for J.C. Staff with a screenplay provided by the original light novel series author, Fujino Omori. Sentai Filmworks and Fathom Events will be screening the film with English subtitles on Tuesday, July 23rd across select theaters in the United States. You can purchase tickets and find out more information at the link here.

Along with the screening of the film itself, fans will be treated to an extra special feature that includes never-before-seen interviews with the film’s production staff, a tour of the studio J.C. Staff, an art gallery, and a retrospective look at the DanMachi franchise as a whole that includes the first season, Sword Oratoria side series, and Hot Spring OVA special.

Sentai Filmworks officially describes Arrow of the Orion as such, “Far from the dungeon beneath Orario rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn’t the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis’ quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranel, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city. Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia’s familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has — and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.” You can read our spoiler-free review of the film here.