Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite Moment From Season 1

It’s the beginning of the end for Demon Slayer with the upcoming release of the first Infinity Castle movie. But as the franchise draws to a close, it’s taking fans back to the beginning with a major throwback to Season 1. Infinity Castle releases in Japanese theaters this month (although US fans have to wait until September), and, among the various promos, endless character posters, behind-the-scenes snapshots, and the new trailer, the movie just revealed a major callback to the very first season, and fans will love it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every Demon Slayer fan has their own favorite element of the first season. Some loved the character work, others found it incredibly adrenaline-inducing and motivating, while many just enjoyed the beautifully animated fight scenes. But one thing we can all agree on is that the OP kicked ass. While the original song is as dead as Rengoku and likely won’t be brought back, Ufotable and Aniplex recently revealed that Infinity Castle will reunite fans with the artist behind that incredible OP for a second track.

LiSa Returns to Demon Slayer for Infinity Castle

Studio Ufotable

The newest promo for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle revealed that Japanese rapper and singer LiSa will provide a second original track for the movie. The artist will be no stranger to Demon Slayer fans, as they sang “Gurenge,” the beloved OP from the show’s first season. That song set the tone for the series to come, and many have been desperate for the show’s OP to reach the same tonal heights.

While the OPs have declined in quality about as much as the show has, LiSa is back for Infinity Castle to sing a new song, “Shine in the Cruel Night.” The song hasn’t yet been revealed. But, knowing LiSa’s style, expect it to be another heart-thumping banger.

What This Means for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Ufotable

LiSa returning for Infinity Castle is a small piece of the puzzle that the movie needs to solve. It’s no secret that fans have slowly been turning against Ufotable’s anime due to its recent animation quality and the rinse-and-repeat formula of its story and fight scenes.

LiSa’s return cannot single-handedly solve those problems. But, it is a small sign that Ufotable might be learning from its mistakes and bringing back the essence of Demon Slayer that made fans fall in love with the series in the first place.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle releases in US theaters on September 12th.