Isekai Quartet Season 2 Shares New Look at The Rising of the Shield Hero Character Designs

Isekai Quartet was one of the more surprising anime releases of the year as it revived several of Kadokawa’s light novel turned anime projects with a fun new spin. Gathering four of the most popular Isekai anime series of the last few years, this series brought a cute chibi spin in which all of these series’ various characters were able to interact with one another for the first time. When a new series was teased to be joining the cast for Season 2, most fans had immediately guessed that the ultra popular new hit, The Rising of the Shield Hero, would be the next addition.

They were ultimately proven corrent as The Rising of the Shield Hero was confirmed to be the next series joining the crossover anime, and now the official Twitter account has shown a much closer look at Shield Hero‘s chibi makeover for Isekai Quartet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This chibi makeover is minimal, but is also a good reflection of the new dynamics the Shield Hero crew will bring to the hilarious crossover series. Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, and Rina Hidaka will be returning as Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo respectively, and Isekai Quartet Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere January 14th next year.

The second season will feature returning scriptwriter and director Minoru Ashina for Studio Puyukai with Minoru Takehara returning to serve as character designer and chief animation director. There’s a promise that the series will continue to bring in more Isekai franchises as it continues, but there’s no clear indication of when that will be just yet. You can currently find the first season of Isekai Quartet streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

They describe it as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”