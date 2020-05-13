Pennywise the Clown Gets Sultry with New Anime Statue

It became one of the biggest horror movies for Warner Brothers, bringing in tons of cash once it hit theaters, and the profits that are spawned from Pennywise the Clown seemingly aren't ending with the movies as a bizarre new action figure is being released that gives the killer clown a far more sultry look. The Bishoujo series has taken the likes of Jason from Friday the 13th, Freddy from A Nightmare On Elm Street, and Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, creating new versions of these horror characters that you'd never expect to see!

Pennywise is so terrifying not simply because he's a killer clown, but because he is an entity that came from outer space and feeds off the fear of his victims. Returning to the small town of Derry, Massachusetts every few decades to take new victims, Pennywise has a number of powers that help him in his devilish task. Both the first film and It: Chapter Two were box office blockbusters and while there haven't been any announcements as to a sequel or prequel to the series, we would imagine that we haven't seen the last of Pennywise when it comes to the silver screen!

Kotobukiya, the producers of this upcoming Bishoujo figure, shared details about Pennywise via their Official Twitter Account, that is currently available to pre-order with a tentative release date of October of this year, in an attempt to create a far creepier fall for fans of the killer clown:

"Time to float.” Pennywise from “IT” joins the Horror BISHOUJO series! Under beloved Yamashita Shunya’s expert hands, Pennywise’s appearance has been fully revamped while retaining its original design! More info => https://t.co/oYGc6TnRKo#It #Pennywise #Bishoujo pic.twitter.com/wD78u8ek6g — Kotobukiya Official (@Kotobukiya_EN) May 12, 2020

Horror anime hasn't been something that has overtaken the medium in the same way that fighting Shonen series have, but there are certainly a fair share of series that have found their way into the minds of fans! Junji Ito's works are probably the closest to compare to the Lovecraftian horror that is Pennywise, as Ito too is able to combine the mundane with the supernatural in his horror tales!

Will you be picking up this creepy figure that imagines Pennywise in a brand new light? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the spooky world of horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.