Man With IT Pennywise Mask and Loaded Gun Arrested in New York

People inside a government building in Brooklyn received a scare when an ex-convict entered the premises armed with a loaded gun, wearing a Pennywise mask from the movie IT CHAPTER TWO. After someone called the cops on the man, he got into a scuffle with the responding officers and then attempted to run. He was brought down with a stun gun and was promptly arrested, according to police. The man, identified as 30-year-old Rahmeek younger according to a report from NBC New York, had the loaded semi-automatic pistol and rounds of ammunition inside a backpack. His motivations are unclear, according to police.

According to reports from the New York Post, Younger was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration. He also has seven prior arrests, according to police.

“The arrests included an armed robbery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, from 2006, the sources said. During that crime, Younger, who was 16 at the time, pointed his firearm at a victim and stole an iPod. He kicked and punched cops who responded and arrested him, according to sources,” says the report.

“He was also busted for criminal possession of a loaded firearm in 2012, the sources said.”