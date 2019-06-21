Did We Almost Get Pennywise in Mortal Kombat 11?

While there have been a plethora of leaks to come from Mortal Kombat 11, especially before the game even launched, fans are still curious as to what sort of guest characters we can see added in the future. We already know that Spawn will be included in Kombat Pack 1 and there have been a few other leaks and teases that point to Terminator, Ash Williams, Wonder Woman, and more coming to the popular fighting game. That said, Ed Boon recently took to Twitter to retweet a fan’s suggestion for a Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character – Pennywise.

As many of you know, Pennywise is the wonderfully horrifying monster from Stephen King’s It, which has now seen a couple of film and TV adaptations. One of the most recognizable forms of the creature is a clown, which certainly played a part in many people developing coulrophobia. That said, when somebody suggested that Pennywise be added to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster, Boon retweeted it with a link to Stevie Wonder’s hit song “I Wish.”

RT @AizenEls How about Pennywise in MK 11 Ed 🤔😭 Me: Looking back on when I…. https://t.co/bFOW7Lj2hxpic.twitter.com/adkHqHcKF6 — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 21, 2019

Of course, this is no confirmation that Pennywise was in the running to be a combatant in the game, but it sure is fun to think about. Could you imagine Pennywise taking on the form of the other fighter’s worst fears? A similar mechanic is already in place with Shang Tsung being able to transform into the other fighters, so why not a clown that can do the same? Seems like it would be the perfect addition to the roster. Either way, one can only hope this happens at some point in the future.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to see Pennywise added to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!