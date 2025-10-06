My Hero Academia and Kagurabachi Unite for Epic Shonen Jump Crossover

The creators behind My Hero Academia and Kagurabachi have united for an awesome crossover of these popular Shonen Jump world. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has gone through a big change in the last year as following the ends of hits like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, the magazine has been searching for its next big hit through a number of new serializations and cancellations this year alone. But while there are a number of new entries that could be the next big thing, one of Shonen Jump’s pillars is already starting to take shape as it celebrates its second anniversary.

As Kagurabachi celebrates the manga’s second anniversary of its debut with Shonen Jump, and the series is going all out with major collaborations with the likes of Burger King. This celebration not only included new art from the series itself, but also some special art from My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi. This famous creator shared their take on Kagurabachi’s lead hero, Chihiro, and Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono responded with his own take on Deku. Check them out below.

My Hero Academia and Kagurabachi Unite Forces for Special Art

Courtesy of Shueisha

This special collaboration between the two creators had both of them sharing special art of each other’s creators, and it further demonstrate how big of a release Kagurabachi has become with Shonen Jump in just two years. Takeru Hokazono’s manga has been a viral hit with the magazine since before even the first chapter of the series made its debut, and it’s only gotten more attention in the two years since. It’s gotten to the point where fans are expecting to see an anime announced for the series soon, but no plans seem to be in the works yet despite the level of fan demand at the moment.

Kagurabachi kicked off a special collaboration with Burger King in Japan, and quickly sold out of the special collectible that had been released alongside of it. This is a big deal in its own right as the series has launched a full restaurant collab before an anime has even been announced, so it really only teases just how much bigger the franchise will get when there’s an anime ultimately on the way. Even leading to some fans wondering whether or not it can be a standout series in the magazine’s future.

What Does This Mean for Kagurabachi’s Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi has previously shared his support for Kagurabachi back when the manga’s debut volume hit shelves last year, and it’s clear that the prominent creator continues to be a fan of the series as it releases new chapters each week. But that demanding schedule is going to be tough for the creator to keep up with. This was most recently displayed with one of the latest chapters of Kagurabachi that showed that there’s been even more demand from Hokazono in light of this second anniversary with the magazine.

As Kagurabachi is slated to get even bigger in the coming years, there’s likely going to be an anime adaptation announced in the near future. There was a hope that this could happen during the Jump Festa 2026 event Shueisha will be hosting later this December, but Kagurabachi was not revealed to be one of the series as part of the currently announced schedule. But it could still pop up as a possible surprise.

