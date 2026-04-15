Is Kagurabachi Finally Getting an Anime? Breaking Down the Rumors

Shonen Jump has a lot of new anime coming our way this year, but is Kagurabachi going to be the next in line as rumors might be suggesting? Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has kicked off its next wave of new anime releases this year with a number of their franchises finally making their anime adaptation debuts. As the 2020s era of releases continue to spark new adaptations, there’s been one recent hit in particular that fans want to see make its anime debut too. Even before the manga released its first chapter.

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Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has had a highly requested anime adaptation even before the first chapter officially released back in 2023, and that fervor has only intensified over the last few years. With the manga series now in the midst of its second part after over 100 chapters, rumors are starting to swirl over a potential anime adaptation. While that has been an off and on case over the last year, it’s now starting to seem like it’s increasingly going to happen with a big event teasing some reveals for the series soon.

Kagurabachi Just Might Be Getting an Anime Announced Soon

Shueisha has announced a special “Jump Press” event coming on April 27th, and it’s going to be streamed on YouTube in Japan. The graphic for the event features elements from franchises like Black Clover, The Promised Neverland, Sakamoto Days, and most curiously Kagurabachi. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of new announcement could be made for each of these projects, or if they are going to be announcing anything at all (rather than just celebrating these current franchises), but there are some interesting other clues coming together.

Series creator Takeru Hokazono has also launched an official Instagram account, and while there’s nothing posted on the account just yet, this could be a big move to get the creator on a wider platform alongside a potential anime announcement. But what fans have always been keeping at the back of their minds has been the rumor swirling about Kagurabachi’s potential anime adaptation from as early as 2024. CyberAgent was one of the production studios being floated around to take on the anime, but naturally nothing has been confirmed as of this time.

Is There Enough of Kagurabachi for an Anime?

Courtesy of Shueisha

What is likely going to be the main question holding a Kagurabachi anime adaptation back, however, is if there’s actually enough material to do so. You’ve got new shows like Akane-banashi hitting this year that have reached 200 chapters, but then you also have shows like Kill Blue and Super Psychic Policeman Chojo also hitting this year following their quick ends. Thus it’s not like timing is really too much of an issue for anime adaptations these days given how it can be multiple years between seasons.

Kagurabachi has finally reached a point where an anime adaptation would have enough room to explore with at least one season. It might not be what fans hope for given that it would also mean a long gap between each future season (to give the manga more time to breathe), but then we’d at least get the anime to watch. With the end of Part 1 offering a decisive conclusion to that first phase, the manga finally feels like it’s at a place where the anime team can take full advantage of the kind of scope it has on offer. We’ll just have to see if that happens.

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