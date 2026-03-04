Kagurabachi Is Finally Doing What Fans Have Wanted All Along With Part 2

Kagurabachi is finally delivering on one of its biggest promises fans have wanted to see from the start with a new arc kicking off Part 2 of the fan favorite action series. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been a massive hit with fans even before the first chapter of the series made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series has been maintaining that level of movement through the first three years of its serialization thus far. But now the series has gone through a major change as it has kicked off a new era for its story.

Kagurabachi has officially started Part 2 of the story, and the first major chapter of this second phase of the series is finally making good on its initial promise and has kicked off the Seitai War arc. This war and its subsequent fallout has been fueling Chihiro Rokuhira through the entire series thus far, but there are still many questions surrounding key details about the Enchanted Blades and more. But now we’re finally going to see it.

Kagurabachi Part 2 Begins Seitei War Arc With Chapter 113

Kagurabachi Chapter 113 of the series begins several years before the current events of the manga, and it’s revealed that an earthquake exposed a special mineral ore on the small island of Irishima. Due to its reaction to spiritual energy, the ore was then classified as a very important resource that those in power immediately started fighting over. This resource is such a dangerous element that it’s clear that it sparks an entirely new conflict, and it’s going to be one that ends up having a huge impact on the world of the series.

With the final page of the chapter confirming that Kagurabachi has begun the Seitei War Arc, it’s clear that this second phase of the series is kicking off the long awaited flashback revealing the war that ultimately led to Chihiro’s father crafting the Enchanted Blades in the first place. Fans have been told about how deadly this war was and how strong the Enchanted Blades were to turn the tide of it, but we’re going to see it in action after all this time before returning to the present day.

What Does This Mean for Kagurabachi Part 2?

It’s yet to be revealed just how long this flashback to the Seitei War will actually last, but there’s quite a lot it needs to explore to fully flesh out the picture of the past that Kagurabachi has teased thus far. And with the second part of the series, Hokazono could be setting up for a full reset of the status quo. With the first half ending with Chihiro and the others taking a huge loss but seeing him declare he’s going to forge an Enchanted Blade strong enough to surpass his father, the second part could leap forward.

We’ve seen major Shonen Jump releases in the past like Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto using the start of Part 2 to jump forward years’ worth of time, but the conflict within Kagurabachi feels like it’s much more intense and tightly packed. It likely won’t allow for a major jump in time, but we’ll have to see how it all shakes out when the Seitei War arc ends in the coming months.

