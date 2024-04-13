Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Opening, Ending Released

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is working through its run as one of the more unique releases of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has debuted its opening and ending themes! While there are a ton of franchises coming back this Spring with new episodes and seasons, one of the big standouts of the Spring is an entirely original anime production from the studio behind Oshi no Ko, one of the biggest anime released in 2023. With Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night now two episodes into its run, the anime is readying for a takeover.

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is now two episodes into its scheduled 12 episode cour as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and that means the anime has also introduced its opening and ending! The opening theme is titled "Irodori" as performed by KanoeRana, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" as performed by Anna Tsurushima, and you can see it in action in the video below.

Where to Watch Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Produced by Doga Kobo (the same studio behind Oshi no Ko) as part of the celebration for the studio's 50th anniversary, you can now find Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. Directed by Ryohei Takeshita, written by Yuki Yaku, with character designs by Junichiro Taniguchi, and music composed by Masaru Yokoyama, the anime stars a main cast of Miku Itou as Mahiru Kozuki, Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi, Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei "Kim Anouk" Takanashi, Sumire Uesaka as Miiko, Miho Okasaki as Mero Seto, Yukina Shuto as Momoko Yanagi, and Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura.

HIDIVE teases what to expect from Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night as such, "Shibuya is a city full of identity. It is here on Shibuya's late night streets that illustrator Mahiru Kozuki, former idol Kano Yamanouchi, Vtuber Kiui Watase and composer Mei Kim Anouk Takanashi — four young women who are slightly outside the world — join together and form an anonymous artist group called JELEE. 'I' also want to shine like someone else. If it's not me but "we" then we might be able to shine."

