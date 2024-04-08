Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Episode Count Revealed

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night has kicked off its run as part of the now airing Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the original anime series has revealed how long it will be sticking around for! Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is one of the most curious anime releases of the Spring 2024 anime season overall as it is a completely original anime project from studio Doga Kobo, the studio that was behind one of the biggest new anime debuts of 2023, Oshi no Ko. But because this is an original project, it's not easy to guess what could be coming our way with this one.

What has been revealed about the future of the Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime project, however, is the fact that it has been announced that the anime will be running for 12 episodes (which will be sold across four Blu-ray volumes in Japan according to the anime's official website). This means it will be a single cour outing as part of the Spring 2024 schedule, with episodes airing from April to sometime in late June before it's all over.

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

How to Watch Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Produced by Doga Kobo (the same studio behind Oshi no Ko) as part of the celebration for its 50th anniversary, you can now find Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. Directed by Ryohei Takeshita, written by Yuki Yaku, with character designs by Junichiro Taniguchi, and music composed by Masaru Yokoyama, the anime stars a main cast of Miku Itou as Mahiru Kozuki, Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi, Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei "Kim Anouk" Takanashi, Sumire Uesaka as Miiko, Miho Okasaki as Mero Seto, Yukina Shuto as Momoko Yanagi, and Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura.

HIDIVE teases what to expect from Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night as such, "Shibuya is a city full of identity. It is here on Shibuya's late night streets that illustrator Mahiru Kozuki, former idol Kano Yamanouchi, Vtuber Kiui Watase and composer Mei Kim Anouk Takanashi — four young women who are slightly outside the world — join together and form an anonymous artist group called JELEE. 'I' also want to shine like someone else. If it's not me but "we" then we might be able to shine."

How are you liking Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!