Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Is Coming to HIDIVE

HIDIVE has announced that they will be the exclusive streaming home to a new original anime from the Oshi no Ko anime studio, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night! HIDIVE has nabbed some of the standout exclusive releases of the last few years such as the aforementioned Oshi no Ko, The Eminence in Shadow, and much more but are preparing to have an even bigger 2024. Recently overhauling their streaming platform on both their website and mobile app, HIDIVE is preparing to add even more interesting things to watch with the upcoming new wave of anime hitting as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule.

HIDIVE has announced that they will be the exclusive streaming platform for Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night in April as part of their upcoming slate of Spring 2024 anime releases. While there is no concrete release date for the new anime just yet, they have also announced that a North American world premiere of the first two episodes will be taking place on March 29th at Anime Boston 2024. To get an idea of what to expect from this new original anime project, you can check out the poster for Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night below:

(Photo: Doga Kobo / HIDIVE)

What Is Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night?

Produced by Doga Kobo (the same studio behind Oshi no Ko) as part of the celebration for its 50th anniversary, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is directed by Ryohei Takeshita, written by Yuki Yaku, will feature character designs by Junichiro Taniguchi, and will have music composed by Masaru Yokoyama. The anime stars a main cast of Miku Itou as Mahiru Kozuki, Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi, Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei "Kim Anouk" Takanashi, Sumire Uesaka as Miiko, Miho Okasaki as Mero Seto, Yukina Shuto as Momoko Yanagi, and Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura.

HIDIVE teases what to expect from Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night as such, "Shibuya is a city full of identity. It is here on Shibuya's late night streets that illustrator Mahiru Kozuki, former idol Kano Yamanouchi, Vtuber Kiui Watase and composer Mei Kim Anouk Takanashi — four young women who are slightly outside the world — join together and form an anonymous artist group called JELEE. 'I' also want to shine like someone else. If it's not me but "we" then we might be able to shine."

