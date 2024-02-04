Oshi no Ko: Ai Voice Actress Covers Theme Song in New Music Video

Oshi no Ko's opening theme dominated the world last year, and now the actress behind the main idol herself has shared her own take on the iconic opening with a cool new music video! Oshi no Ko was one of the most memorable anime debuts of 2023 overall as it kicked off with a cinematically length premiere episode. But the anime's popularity really took off after that when the full season of the series later introduced the anime's official opening theme song, "Idol" as performed by YOASOBI. Which ended up having one of the best runs of 2023 overall.

Oshi no Ko's opening topped the charts all around the world in ways no anime opening has been able to do before, and now it's getting a whole new kind of life thanks to one of the actresses behind the anime! Rie Takahashi, who provides the voice of Ai Hoshino in the anime, has shared her own cover of "Idol" with a cool music video that helps it bring it all to life. With Oshi no Ko preparing to come back with a new theme song for Season 2 of the anime later this year, this might be one of the final ways to enjoy this theme in a new way. So check it out below!

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2

Oshi no Ko has a new live-action series and movie in the works. Season 2 of the anime is currently scheduled to premiere some time later this year, but has yet to officially confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The new season will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE when it premieres, and you can catch up with everything that's happened in the first season with HIDIVE before the new episodes hit. They tease what to expect from Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How do you feel about this take on Oshi no Ko's opening theme? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!