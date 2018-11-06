‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Gives Major ‘Sailor Moon’ Shoutout

Anime fans come in all varieties, and one Sailor Moon fan has managed to make her mark on the popular game show Jeopardy with a shout out to the titular character’s iconic peace sign pose.

Jeopardy contest Mary Ann Borer made the peace sign pose to celebrate her previous day’s winnings on the show, and even got host Alex Trebek in on the fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fighting evil by moonlight … playing Jeopardy! by daylight! See if Mary Ann can continue her success #TodayOnJ! #SailorMoon pic.twitter.com/KMwmU7VU9m — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2018

Borer made a major impression on Jeopardy fans with her win on Monday, and she will attempt to do it again on the November 6 episode of the game show. When introduced as the previous day’s winner, Borer makes a peace sign pose. It’s the same pose Sailor Moon‘s Usagi takes when she transforms into the titular hero, and immediately gets host Alex Trebek’s attention.

Trebek himself gets into the fun by putting the peace sign to his forehead much like Borer and asks Borer where it’s fun. She responds that it’s from the popular anime Sailor Moon, Trebek hilariously responds “Of course!” as if he knew the answer all along. Jeopardy has had a wide range of questions covering numerous topics over the years, but maybe it is about time to include more anime inspired questions?

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. It would be the perfect series from which to pull possible Jeopardy questions from. Surely Borer would have the edge in such a case if she continues on her winning streak on the show.

If you want to know more about the pose Borer takes on the show (and also want to pretend you’ve known about it all along like Alex Trebek), the original series is currently available to stream on Hulu. The series synopsis reads as such:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”