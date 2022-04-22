JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Recreates Guts From Berserk As A Joestar

✖

The world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Berserk could not be more different, with the story of the Black Swordsman being far more brutal than most stories involving the Joestars, but one fan artist has decided to give Guts a wild makeover. Both Hirohiko Araki and Kentaro Miura have proved themselves to be masters of their craft, leaving their marks on the world of anime with their respective mangas covering Stands, Apostles, and more supernatural beings than we can count.

Unfortunately for fans of Berserk, the creator of the franchise, Kentaro Miura, passed, leaving his epic manga series unfinished. At present, the publishers of the series, Young Animal, have yet to reveal whether the series will continue under the assistants to Miura, who helped the mangaka in producing the story of the Band of the Hawk for years. While a new anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed for the story of Berserk, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we one day see Guts and company someday return to the small, and/or silver, screen thanks to the popularity of the dark fable.

Fan Artist Ark Nemesis shares this inspired crossover, imagining what Guts would look like if he were drawn by Hirohiko Araki and joining the Joestars on their various adventures, though the Black Swordsman is not pictured with a Stand, though is still holding onto his trusty Dragon Slayer which has been one of the most recognizable swords in the medium of anime:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime is set to make a comeback this fall, but the franchise from the mind of Hirohiko Araki is continuing to release a wild number of new stories in the manga. Currently, there are two ongoing spin-off series in the forms of Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak and Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan that are focusing on two residents of the sleepy town of Morioh in Josuke Higashikata and Kishibe Rohan. With other stories featuring the likes of Lisa Lisa and Iggy arriving earlier this year, the world of the Joestars is only getting bigger.

What do you think of this take on the Black Swordsman in the world of the Joestars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of JoJo and Berserk.