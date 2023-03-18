Scream 6 Actor Shares JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Connection

Scream 6 takes the murders of Woodsboro and transplants them to the Big Apple, as the survivors of the previous film attempt to dodge the murderous intentions of a brand new Ghostface hot on their trail. In a new Vanity Fair feature, the "core four" members of the new horror sequel sit down to talk about the latest film along with interesting tidbits from their lives. Shockingly enough, one of the actors just so happens to be a fan of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and clearly has a soft spot for one of the characters.

Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jasmin Savoy Brown play Chad, Tara, Sam, and Mindy respectively in the new horror movie slashing its way through the box office. Despite surviving the events of Scream 5, it's clear that the quartet isn't safe yet as it seems that a much more deadly iteration of the classic character has returned to stalk them throughout New York City. In the new discussion between the actors, Mason reveals that he named his pooch after one of the biggest characters from Stardust Crusaders, who just so happens to be a dog himself.

Scream's Bizarre Adventure

In the new Vanity Fair interview, Mason Gooding reveals that his dog is named Iggy, based on the pooch that had a Stand named "The Fool". Jenna Ortega recalled Gooding's dog's name, while also remembering that it was in fact named after the Stardust Crusader himself. While Iggy did not survive the fight against Dio Brando and his nefarious army, he remains one of the most well-known characters thanks to being an adorable canine with Stand powers.

Jenna Ortega mentioning Iggy from JoJo's anime just warms my heart pic.twitter.com/IP97gYK36C — JOL (@Saitamagoated) March 18, 2023

While we haven't seen Ghostface tearing his way through the universe that gave us the Joestars, the entry of the anime franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable, did give us a nefarious serial killer that might put the Woodsboro slasher to shame. Yoshikage Kira used his Stand, Killer Queen, to completely eradicate his prey while holding onto horrifying trinkets that happened to be his victims' hands. Luckily, Kira was eventually defeated by the Joestars of this entry and the sleepy town of Morioh found peace once again.

