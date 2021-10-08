JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Star Visits JoJo World





JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are counting down the days until the release of the next part of the anime series in Stone Ocean, which will follow the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to clear her name within a maximum-security prison. With Jolyne being brought to life by voice actor and JoJo super fan Ai Fairouz, the voice actor decided to take a trip to JoJo World, the pop-up amusement park in Japan that celebrates all things JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by giving fans several amusement options and merchandise to peruse.

Perhaps there was no better choice to portray Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro, than Ai Fairouz, as she had entered into the world of anime voice acting entirely thanks to her love of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and the Stand Wielder of Stone Free. With the series becoming a Netflix exclusive with its upcoming December release, releasing on a monthly schedule, Ai Fairouz will have plenty of unbelievable events to sink her teeth into. Jolyne is dragged into the world of Stand battles thanks to actions taken by her father and will have to deal with a plan that was put into action by the Joestars’ eternal enemy in Dio Brando.

Ai Fairouz took to her Official Twitter Account to share her recent visit to JoJo World, the Pop-Up amusement attraction that lets fans once again dive into the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure before the anime franchise is set to return this winter with a new story following the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo:

The translation of Ai Fairouz’s Tweet that shows off her visit to JoJo World reads as such:

“I wrote an autograph on Xu Lun’s panel and colored paper!! Please be careful if you come to the venue! And have fun! !!LUCK!PLUCK!”

Stone Ocean is set to be one of the wildest seasons of Hirohiko Araki’s anime franchise to date, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has plenty of stories for the anime to adapt, with the next installments being Steelball Run and JoJolion. Luckily for Joestar fans, there are more Stand battles on the way as Araki confirmed that a ninth installment of the manga will be released under the title of JoJo Lands.

Would you love to see JoJo World hit North America?