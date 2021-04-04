JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Living the Best Life Following Stone Ocean Announcement

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been off the air for well over 600 days, but fans have been given hope for the show's future. After an arduous wait, it looks like the series will be making a big return before too long. After all, a new report from Japan has confirmed JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is adapting Stone Ocean for the screen, and fans are living their best lives following the long-awaited announcement.

If you did not know, Stone Ocean has been the talk of the fandom ever since Golden Wind shared its finale. The manga, which creator Hirohiko Araki began in 2000, marks the story's sixth arc. As you can imagine, fans were all ready for the show to be announced nearly two years ago, but no such treat came to fruition. But now, the whole thing has been laid out before netizens.

(Photo: David Productions)

While there is no set release date for Stone Ocean, fans do know the anime is on its way. David Productions will bring the hit manga to life, so Jolyne Cujoh is about to step into the spotlight. As you can see in the slides below, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fandom has taken over social media with their ecstatic reactions, and honestly? Who could blame them for their excitement?

