JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Living the Best Life Following Stone Ocean Announcement
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been off the air for well over 600 days, but fans have been given hope for the show's future. After an arduous wait, it looks like the series will be making a big return before too long. After all, a new report from Japan has confirmed JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is adapting Stone Ocean for the screen, and fans are living their best lives following the long-awaited announcement.
If you did not know, Stone Ocean has been the talk of the fandom ever since Golden Wind shared its finale. The manga, which creator Hirohiko Araki began in 2000, marks the story's sixth arc. As you can imagine, fans were all ready for the show to be announced nearly two years ago, but no such treat came to fruition. But now, the whole thing has been laid out before netizens.
While there is no set release date for Stone Ocean, fans do know the anime is on its way. David Productions will bring the hit manga to life, so Jolyne Cujoh is about to step into the spotlight. As you can see in the slides below, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fandom has taken over social media with their ecstatic reactions, and honestly? Who could blame them for their excitement?
What do you make of this huge announcement? Are you excited to see JoJo make a comeback with this new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Get In, Guys!
prevnext
*Stone Ocean gets announced— Shizuka.Kakyoin⭐❤🍒 battling narcolepsy :D (@7Shizuka9) April 4, 2021
Jojo Fandom: pic.twitter.com/QvA61Bfw7N
What a Ride
prevnext
Day 616
Stone Ocean is confirmed.
Thank you everyone for coming on this journey with me. It's been a blast.— Is Stone Ocean Confirmed? (@Pt6Confirmation) April 4, 2021
Not This Time
prevnext
imagine the shock of those who were used to stone ocean announcement pranks and were late in the news
"jojo fans— ًJOLYNE IS HOME (@presidentIucy) April 4, 2021
at it agai-" "WAIT WHAT" pic.twitter.com/IBJtGEc0M6
It's Time!!!
prevnext
Stone ocean confirmed...AHHHHHHHHHHHHH LETS GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5syEdmeAvT— 🍩my dad is Iyah🍩 (CW: One Piece) (@gondadisgon) April 4, 2021
The Greatest Gift
prevnext
woke up to Jojo’s Stone Ocean Part 6 trending what a beautiful day— Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) April 4, 2021
Two Different Sides
prevnext
ppl waking up to stone ocean announcement vs ppl who stayed up watching the whole event pic.twitter.com/23t5GuMNus— Valentine @ STONE OCEAN REAL (@baritone_evyll) April 4, 2021
Sweet Dreams
prevnext
jojotwt going to sleep tonight knowing stone ocean is finally confirmed pic.twitter.com/Qy6RvoQzlJ— rethe 🦋 (@K4KYOINS) April 4, 2021
We Needed That
prev
Sharing Jolyne on timeline again cause Part 6 Stone Ocean anime was announced today. pic.twitter.com/NTkkPzjHTQ— Maku (@TropicalMaku) April 4, 2021