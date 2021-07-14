JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reportedly Locks Down Finale for Jojolion

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently in the final throes of the alternate reality tale of JoJolion, a strange story that follows an amnesiac who is locked into several Stand battles as he attempts to discover his origin while also navigating through this different version of the sleepy town of Morioh. With the final battle against the villain Tooru having recently ended in the latest chapter, fans were right to think that the conclusion of the eighth part of Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise was right around the corner and a rumored release date has been making the rounds on social media.

Though the current storyline is set to come to an end this summer, fans are left wondering if this might be the final entry into JoJo's Bizarre Adventure or if the series might continue with a new arc. Hirohiko Araki has been tight-lipped about the manga series continuing, though with the popularity of the series continuing to skyrocket, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if news arrived around the same time that we witnessed the final chapter of Josuke and his family. It will be quite some time before we see JoJolion adapted into its own anime, with a release date having yet to be revealed for Part Six in Stone Ocean, but fans should expect to wait for years to see this alternate reality take.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the rumored end date for the final chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJolion, which will reportedly arrive come to a close this August following the heartbreaking battle against Tooru that had serious ramifications on the Higashikata Clan:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 8 - Jojolion" by Hirohiko Araki will end in the upcoming Ultra Jump issue 9/2021 out August, 19. pic.twitter.com/v6kK9Xput2 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 14, 2021

During the recent Anime Expo convention, a panel was dedicated to the upcoming anime adaptation of Stone Ocean, though no new information was revealed with regards to a trailer and/or release date, though a streaming event is set to land next month on August 8th that might reveal the much-desired details. Needless to say, Stand fans have a lot to look forward to.

Are you sad to see JoJolion come to a close? Do you think JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will continue following the end of Part 8? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.