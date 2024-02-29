JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces Tasty Ramen Collab

There are few things more satisfying to eat than cup noodles. For decades now, instant ramen has been a hit with consumers across the globe, and there are tons of tasty brands to try. Over in Japan, ZUBAAAN is one of the top ramen brands out there, and it is leveling up with a special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure collaboration.

Yes, you read that right. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is ready to saddle up with ZUBAAAN. The instant ramen brand is teaming up with the anime to roll out some special prizes. It turns out consumers in Japan can get special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stickers by buying the ramen, and the treats feature three familiar faces.

(Photo: ZUBAAAN)

For once, Josuke is getting his own ramen sticker. He is joined by Koichi and Okuyasu in this collaboration. It seems the trio has their own way of eating ramen based on the collaboration's key art. But if we're being honest, none of them are slurping down their meals with gusto quite like Naruto Uzumaki. The ninja has that game on lock.

For those in Japan, they can nab JoJo's Bizarre Adventure goodies by buying two or more packs of select ZUBAAAN ramen. When you check out with the items, you will be able to take home the prize stickers. The collab is going on between March 1st to May 10th. So if you plan on visiting Japan in the coming months, this event will be a must!

Of course, JoJo is no stranger to collaborations. From clothing deals to action figures and beyond, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has done it all. These days, the series is more focused on its manga than anything. Series creator Hirohiko Araki kickstarted The JoJoLands last year. The newest piece of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure takes place in Hawaii, and it is following a group of Stand users with a talent for heists. So maybe soon, we will see The JoJoLands crop up in a collaboration of its own!

What do you think about this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!