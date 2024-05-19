Delicious in Dungeon Gives New Party Member an Official Welcome

Delicious in Dungeon is nearing the end of the anime's debut season, and it has ushered in a new set of opening and ending theme sequences to help welcome the newest member to the party, Izutsumi! Delicious in Dungeon has taken a major turn with the second half of the anime's debut season airing this Spring as Laios and his party are now on a much more serious journey to defeat the Mad Mage and save Laios' sister Falin. On the way they were reunited with former party member Shuro, who also introduced a ton of new characters traveling alongside of him.

But when Shuro and his party went back to the surface, they realized they lost track of one of their members, Izutsumi. This party member then tried to attack Marcille, and it's explained that because she has a curse on her body turning her into a beast person, she was hoping Marcille could cure it. Now she's become a full member of the party with the anime releasing an updated version of its opening (which you can check out in the video above) and ending (that you can find below) to help celebrate Izutsumi's arrival.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Although Izutsumi was sour to each of them at first, it's clear that the more she will travel with Laios and the others the more she'll get accustomed to her new surroundings. Her desire to cure her curse is another compelling reason that Laios and the others need to work their way through the dungeon, and we'll likely see her develop even more across the episodes as she's become a full time member of the party moving forward. If you wanted to catch up with Delicious in Dungeon as it nears the end of the first season, you can find it now streaming with Netflix.

They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"