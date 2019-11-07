JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares New Look at ‘Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan’ OVAs

Earlier this year, fans had to part ways with a favorite anime. The most recent season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure went live, and it was there audiences fell for Giorno Giovanni. With the season over, fans are waiting for word on a new season, but JoJo will keep them company until such an announcement is made. After all, two JoJo OVAs have been announced, and a brand-new look at one has gone live.

Over online, fans got an update on the upcoming JoJo OVAs. Reports went live months ago which confirmed Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan was getting new episodes. In fact, two are in the works at David Productions, and a still has been released for the OVAs.

As you can see below, the image showcases Kishibe standing atop a rooftop of some sort. Wearing tight blue pants, the protagonist coordinates colors with his white-and-teal top. The look is completed with brown loafers and a bag while Kishibe rocks his two-toned hairstyle.

Visual for the new “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” OVA screening tour which begins December 8thhttps://t.co/FvRaJ9KRF6 pic.twitter.com/wtUZtDC7jh — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 7, 2019

Sadly, there are few details fans can glean from this image, but fans know a bit about these specials already. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is based on side stories done by franchise creator Hirohiko Araki. After Kishibe debuted in Diamond is Unbreakable, the character became a quick favorite. Now, these OVAs will follow Kishibe as he travels to new areas for his job in the episodes “Zange-shitsu” and “The Run”.

Currently, these specials will go live in Japan on December 8 before going on a nine-city tour until March 29. There is no word on when these specials will be shared abroad, but fans are hoping the JoJo releases will be streamed sooner rather than later.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.