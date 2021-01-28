JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Artwork Imagines the Series' Best Nintendo Look

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is about to tell the story of supporting character Kishibe Rohan in the upcoming spin-off series set to land on the streaming service of Netflix this February, and one piece of inspiring artwork has dived into the past of the gaming company of Nintendo to recreate one of the most nail-biting battles of the Stardust Crusaders! The third saga of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki followed Jotaro Kujo and his Stand wielding friends attempting to stop the plans of vampire Dio Brando, who was seeking world domination and revenge against the Joestar bloodline!

Throughout the third season, Dio had unleashed a number of Enemy Stand Users on Jotaro and his buddies, with one of the strongest being The Sun, which was a Stand that was exactly what it sounded like. Wielded by Arabia Fats, The Sun was a Stand that was a legit ball of solar energy that hung in the sky and raised the heat substantially on any target within its vicinity. On top of this, The Sun could also let loose with some solar rays that would carve out destructive paths in front of it, causing Jotaro and company some serious problems in their bid to take down Dio Brando!

A Reddit User shared this impressive recreation of one of the most terrifying battles that took place in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders using the aesthetic of Super Mario Bros 3, which was first released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1990:

Jotaro Kujo's time as a Stardust Crusader might be over with the conclusion of the third season, but fans can expect to see him return in the eventual arrival of Stone Ocean, which will follow his daughter Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free. Though Jotaro won't be the protagonist of this next installment, he will have a big role to play in his daughter's adventures as she tries to make her way out of the maximum-security prison that is fit to bursting with Enemy Stand Users. Despite having access to Star Platinum, don't expect Jotaro to have an easy go of things!

What do you think of this fusion of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and the earlier days of Nintendo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!