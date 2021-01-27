JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Gives Bernie Sanders an Outrageous Makeover

✖

Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise has only been gaining popularity as more fans around the world discover JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and one fan has hilariously brought in an unexpected new character to pose like a Joestar in Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Since appearing at the recent United States Inauguration bundled up in mittens and a heavy jacket, fans across social media have been incorporating the politician into several memes and pieces of fan art that have been shared more times than we can count, with this latest entry giving us an idea of what Bernie might look like if he had a Stand!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are waiting to see if the sixth season of the anime will be landing this year in Stone Ocean, with a big Joestar event being touted to arrive this spring. Fans of the Joestars won't have to wait long to see the return of the series to the world of anime, as Netflix has announced that the spin-off series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will be landing this February on the streaming service. The spin-off follows the popular supporting character that was introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable, who has worked diligently on creating a manga while also juggling many Stand battles that are weird even when it comes to JoJo standards!

Reddit Artist Force Captain Adora shared this hilarious artwork that imagines Bernie Sanders as a Stand wielder, striking a pose that has helped make the strange anime series created by Hirohiko Araki a success in Japan and around the world since it made its debut in the 1980s:

Currently, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga is still running strong with the latest entry in the long-running series being JoJolion. Taking place in an alternate reality from the world that first introduced us to the Joestars, the latest arc of the manga is hinted at coming to a close by Hirohiko Araki himself, with the future of the Joestars up in the air following the eventual conclusion. Based on the popularity of the franchise, however, we could definitely see the manga series continuing into the future!

What do you think of this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure meme that enters the world of politics?