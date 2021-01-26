JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Aren't Sure Steel Ball Run Can Be Given an Anime

✖

While many JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are waiting for the next season of the anime, which will most likely follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo in Stone Ocean, it seems as if an animator behind the series has gone into some detail about the possibility of animating one of the most popular story arcs of the franchise in Steelball Run! This segment of the anime juggernaut created by Hirohiko Araki doesn't just take place in an alternate reality from the one of previous seasons, it also is one of the most insane as it blends Stands with a cross country horse race!

Steelball Run is often thought by many fans to be one of the best stories in the series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as a whole, introducing new Joestars, and even new versions of heroes and villains we came to know throughout the franchise, in an insanely ambitious storyline. The story begins by following Johnny Joestar, a young man looking to win the "Steelball Run", in which the horse race across the country gives the victor any wish they desire. Johnny himself was crippled in a past event and is looking to use the race as a way to restore the use of his legs, riding atop a horse while also commanding the Stand of Tusk.

In the interview, the lead animator of Golden Wind, Kohei Ashiya, went into detail on a matter of different Jojo related subjects, detailing how difficult it would be to animate Steelball Run considering the horse race aspect of the series, and how fans might be waiting a while to see the eventual landing of this storyline:

"Some guy asked about it and I thought it was cool to share. Kohei said that SBR would be really expensive to make since most of the action is horse racing and that is really hard to animate. When asked about CGI, he said that it would break the JoJo style of animation so he'd rather not use it. So I think it's going to take a while after Stone Ocean (if we get it) to be animated."

What is your favorite Joestar in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Do you think we'll see the arrival of the Steelball Run within the next few years when it comes to anime?

Via LesbiCattiva