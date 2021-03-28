JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Rips A Fem Jotaro Straight From The Anime

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for some time for the arrival of what is being touted as the biggest event in the franchise's history with "Joestar The Inherited Soul", and one fan has decided to give their own take on one of the most popular Joestars in a brand new way with unique Cosplay for Jotaro Kujo. Having appeared as the protagonist in Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro also made appearances in both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, with an even bigger role in store for him in the potential sixth season in Stone Ocean.

The sixth season of the anime will more than likely follow the daughter of Jotaro, Jolyne, who isn't exactly thrilled that her father is the legendary Stardust Crusader. With Jotaro taking an extremely hands-off approach to parenting, Jolyne has no love lost for her father, but that doesn't stop him from supplying a big role in her adventures as she attempts to navigate a maximum-security prison to clear her own name. Of course, things aren't quite as simple as proving she didn't commit a murder, as she finds herself dragged into the world of Stands thanks in part to a plan put into motion by the deceased villain of Dio Brando.

Instagram Cosplayer Elizabeth Rage shared this insanely impressive Cosplay that takes us back to the third season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure that had Jotaro in the driver's seat, using the power of Star Platinum to take down the nefarious vampire known as Dio that had plagued the Joestars for generations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Rage (@elizabethrage)

In the final battle between Jotaro and Dio, the member of the Joestar Clan was able to figure out how Star Platinum could freeze time, a move that was used by Brando as his head rested atop the body of Jonathan Joestar. With this new insane power at his disposal, anime fans might think of him as invincible, but Stone Ocean will prove that there are some problems that simply might be too much for even this Joestar to handle.

Following Stone Ocean, things change astronomically in the franchise and the world of the Joestars is quite literally never the same throughout the arcs known as Steelball Run and JoJolion.

What do you think of this impressive Cosplay from the world of the Joestars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands.