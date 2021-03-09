JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Jotaro A Big Makeover

✖

Though Jotaro Kujo's time as the main hero of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure came to an end with the third season of the series in Stardust Crusaders, he made his presence known in both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, and with his presence in Stone Ocean a big part of the franchise, one Cosplayer has given the wielder of Star Platinum a big makeover. With the upcoming "Joestar The Inherited Soul" being touted as the biggest event of the franchise to date taking place in April, fans are crossing their fingers that the anime will be returning with Jotaro in tow.

Jotaro Kujo was the first main protagonist of the Joestar series to get a Stand of his own, with the premiere of Stardust Crusaders seeing the hero locking himself in a jail cell as he was unable to come to grips with the mysterious power residing within himself. Luckily, things took a turn as he was able to decipher the power of Star Platinum in order to battle against the vampire Dio Brando and his Stand known as the World. Jotaro makes a grand return as the father of the protagonist of Stone Ocean, Jolyne, and when the anime confirms its next season, he should be returning to the anime as well.

Instagram Cosplayer Tsuku Yomihime shared this impeccable makeover for Jotaro Kujo, who remains one of the most recognizable Joestars in Hirohiko Araki's franchise that has continued to gain steam with each passing year in terms of its overall popularity in the world:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✰𝓖𝓲𝓸𝓰𝓲𝓸✰ (@tsukuyomihime)

Jotaro's power to freeze time with the ability of Star Platinum is definitely one of the most dangerous in this world that is fit to burst with Stand users, though Stone Ocean will see Kujo in a place where he hasn't been keeping up with his "Stand training" and thus can't freeze time to the same extent that he could during either Stardust Crusaders or Diamond Is Unbreakable.

What do you think of this unique cosplay that brings back everyone's favorite Stardust Crusader? Do you think this April will see confirmation when it comes to the sixth season of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.