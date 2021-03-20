JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tattoo Dives Into The Stone Ocean

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is only a few weeks from the arrival of its "biggest event ever" in the "Joestar The Inherited Soul" and one fan has seemingly decided to celebrate the potential confirmation of a sixth season of the anime with a Jolyne Cujoh tattoo, the main protagonist of the Stone Ocean. Introduced as the daughter of Stardust Crusader and Joestar Jotaro Kujo, the prison inmate finds herself dragged into the "family business" as she attempts to clear her name while battling Enemy Stands within a maximum-security prison that is one of Hirohiko Araki's strangest tales to date.

Stone Ocean's main heroine is joined by her Stand, Stone Free, which has the unique ability to transform itself into a series of strings that come far more in handy than you might think. On top of this, the Stand can deliver machine gun-style punches much like its predecessors within the Joestar bloodline, which definitely come in handy within the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure saga. With Jolyne joined by a number of strange Stand Users, the saga revolves around a plan that has been put into motion by none other than Dio Brando, looking to get revenge against his enemies from beyond the grave by employing the tactics of one of his closest friends.

Reddit User Crypktor shared this amazing tattoo that shows off the flippant attitude of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, whose anime adventures might be confirmed during next month's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event that fans have been waiting for since it was announced in 2020:

Stone Ocean might be the next chapter in the anime, but it's far from the only story that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has given fans via its manga, with the story of Jolyne Cujoh being followed by Steelball Run and JoJolion respectively, which decided to venture into alternate reality Joestars with brand new stories that are considered to be the best in the franchise's history. Though anime adaptations for these entries might be years away from studio David Production, the continued popularity of the franchise might make these a certainty rather than a possibility.

What do you think of this stellar Stone Ocean tattoo? Do you think confirmation for the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime is only a few weeks away?